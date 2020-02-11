The January Industry roundtable hosted by Partners for Progress brought to light several business and community training needs. One of the needs expressed was for small business and social media marketing. We’re answering that call with a workshop series.
This series is designed to help you start or build your online presence. We'll be discussing different social media marketing options, building and maintaining a Facebook page, how to improve your product photography and how to build engaging content.
If you own a small business, operate a handmade business, run a non-traditional business, are part of the cottage industry, or have a side hustle you hope to build into a business in the Delta area; we encourage you to come and participate. If the words “social media marketing” make you nervous or you’re interested in building or growing your social media presence, these workshops are for you.
We’re kicking off the series with a social media meet & greet. We encourage you to come and learn about the options that are out there, meet other business owners, share what you know and learn what you don’t.
Each workshop has a $10 registration fee and pizza will be provided. For more information see our ad in this edition of the Delta Wind on page A3 or call the Delta Career Advancement Center at 895-4605.