It’s been over ten years since the Interior Alaska Hospital Foundation did a feasibility study, and as Foundation President Mary Kaspari steers the organization into the future, refreshing that study is the next step in a long process toward completing the state-required certificate of need for a new hospital.
According to the State of Alaska Department of Health, “The Certificate of Need (CON) program is a review process used to promote responsive health facility and service development, rational health planning, health care quality, access to health care, and health care cost containment.”
Recent legislation has unsuccessfully attempted to remove the CON process.
The pandemic stalled the hospital foundation’s progress, but it is back on track.
“We’ve brought some services here to our community. Now let’s redo the feasibility study with the information we have currently,” Kaspari said.
In 2014, the foundation assisted with opening Interior Alaska Medical Clinic, and that was followed with a retail pharmacy in 2016. The hospital foundation is run by a community board of directors.
Interior Alaska Medical and Pharmacy is run by Cross Road Health Ministries out of Glennallen who is controlled by a community board based out of Glennallen, Delta, and other areas where they operate.
“That’s what I was told way back. You get a community health center sustained by a local community board,” she said, explaining that having the community support is critical to the project’s long-term success.
“I would like to broaden the services we provide,” Kaspari said. “The hospital would just bring our level of care up a couple of notches; we wouldn’t have to be running to Fairbanks all the time.”
The point of the rural hospital is to take the pressure off the larger hospitals, she explained, allowing them to focus on the more intense areas of need.
This week’s question of the week focuses on the idea of a community hospital. There is also an ad in this edition with a QR code which links to a survey for the hospital foundation’s feasibility study.
“Please take the survey,” asked Kaspari.