Over 100 kids turned out for the annual Delta Lions Club Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday at the Deltana Fairgrounds. After taking a break last year due to the pandemic, kids were extra excited to be out on a beautiful Sunday afternoon to look for the hidden eggs. Mother Nature provided plenty of fresh snow for the event. Kids were divided into six age groups for the hunt. The winners in each group are shown here.
The Lions Club wishes to thank the Deltana Fair for the use of the fairgrounds, and Paul Meyers for plowing the grounds for the event.