Last week the Delta Junction City Council heard a presentation from officials with the Manh Choh mine being built near Tetlin. The presentation became more of a community presentation as several area residents from inside and outside the city asked questions of the Manh Choh officials while the council was noticeably quiet.
Prior to the Manh Choh presentation, several local residents from inside and outside the city limits addressed the council on the ore haul plan during public comments on nonagenda items.
Sherry Decker, a long time city resident and business owner, expressed concerns about the ore haul project. Decker believes the noise from the 24-hour operation will cause difficulties with her hotel guests sleeping. She also expressed a concern about whether the trucks will increase her travel time for trips to Fairbanks, which she makes regularly.
Bill Ward also spoke during public comments concerning the Kinross Manh Choh mine’s ore hauling plan. Ward told council he is not opposed to the mining project, saying “I think it’s great,” but that he has issues with the ore hauling plan. Ward said he has been in trucking the past 50 years.
He said he is concerned with the truck configuration and safety of the ore hall operation.
Ward said he would like to sit down with Kinross to discuss the ore haul plan, saying Kinross people are miners, not truckers.
“I think there are a lot of things in that trucking plan they don’t fully comprehend,” said Ward.
He said he believes the truck design they have submitted on paper is for trucks that are untested, unproven, and not been in Alaska and is like nothing else that has been on the road. He believes they will be the heaviest trucks on the road in Alaska outside of those requiring special overweight permits. Ward said the proposed trucks would be 165,000 gross weight, which is much heavier than the doubles we normally see on the road.
Ward went on to explain that the information he got from companies running permitted overweight trucks is that these trucks will not be able to maintain highway speeds due to power loss, and they will destroy the roads and bridges and will not be liked by other drivers on the road.
Ward also commented that the cost of the damage caused by the trucks would be the responsibility of the State of Alaska and that maybe it would be cheaper for the state to pay for the construction of a mill at the site that would eliminate the the hauling of raw ore to Fort Knox north of Fairbanks for milling.
James Squyres, who also lives outside the city, commented about the condition of the Johnson and Gerstle River bridges and that they cannot be replaced before the ore haul starts. Squyres also suggested that there is an appearance of cronyism after the Johnson River Bridge project was placed on the State Transposition Improvement Plan (STIP) following the Alaska Permanent Fund’s investment in Contango, who is a partner in the project.
“When we’ve got a specialty equity placement for $10 million in Contango, and they have money to send lobbyists to Juneau with a wink and a nod, we all of a sudden have the Johnson River Bridge on the STIP, and the money seems to be there for the Johnson River Bridge,” he said.
David Cornberg from Fairbanks, who is part of a group opposed to the ore haul project, addressed a question that had been asked about the trucking company hauling the ore and said a company was formed by Black Gold Express to haul the ore that is essentially a Kinross company because, “no reputable trucking companies, as one person said, would touch this project with a ten foot pole.”
Council Member Mike Prestegard asked if using rail, which has been suggested, was still on the table. No one responded to the question.
Manh Choh officials began their presentation with general information about preparation for startup of active mining in 2024 before turning to the controversial ore haul plan.
Manh Choh presented for only a few minutes on the ore haul plan, saying the current plan is for 60 trips per day on average, which is down from the original number that was close to 100 round trips per day. Also, that the number of tires on these trucks will keep the amount of weight per square inch on the road less than most trucks on the road today. Not much other information was provided.
Members of the audience asked some questions and presented information that followed what was presented during public comments.