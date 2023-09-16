Last weekend was a busy one for Delta Community Library, with its annual plant and book sale as well as a team from Delta Presbyterian-Faith Lutheran church coming over to clean up the grounds around the library on Sunday.
The plant and book sale was a success, said Library Director Tiki Levinson.
“We were really pleased with the support from the community. There was never a time when there was not somebody shopping,” Levinson said.
The sale raised about $1,800 to fund library programs, supplies for children’s programs, new materials, and the building expansion fund.
Levinson explained that the Library Association Board is saving some of the funds raised to seed the library’s building expansion fund, which is a long-term project.
When church let out at Delta Presbyterian-Faith Lutheran church on Sunday afternoon, congregants trooped over to the library to do a service project called God’s Work Our Hands/Matthew 25 project.
The library grounds project was one of three happening in Delta Junction that afternoon. Volunteers cleared all the small trees and a bunch of debris around the library building. Levinson said there had not been as much groundskeeping maintenance over the summer, so the group from the church was especially welcome and appreciated.
“The weather cooperated,” said Levinson. “The community support for our building and keeping it looking nice was really appreciated.”