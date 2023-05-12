The Delta Community Library will launch its Block Party and Basket Auction on Saturday, May 20, 2023. The event will be held at the Library and Community Center Complex from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The public is invited to bid on merchant baskets, take part in the raffle, plus enjoy a hot dog lunch and music provided by local talent. Returning this year is an adult Corn Hole Tournament. Teams must register at the library no later than May 18.
The Delta Community Library provides many services to the community in addition to loaning books. Our ever popular story hours, 1000 books before kindergarten, Library Lions, Summer Readers, movie nights, board game nights, STEAMY events, educational seminars, inter-library loans, and free 24 hour Wi-Fi. Check out the Facebook page to get caught up on all the activities provided.
All proceeds from the Library Open House and Block Party are used to support the many programs provided by the library and its staff.
Have questions? Call the library at 907-895-4102.