Normally July brings thoughts of fireworks and picnics and camping and fishing. Basketball is usually not thought of as a summertime event.
The boys and girls of Delta Junction were offered a two-day basketball clinic hosted by the assistant women’s basketball coach for the University of Alaska Anchorage, Jalon McCullough.
McCullough has had an impressive basketball career that began in Washington and then in Alaska where he appeared in 77 games. Prior to college, McCullough attended Monroe High School where his team advanced to the ASAA state title game every year he played – winning three titles and only suffering five losses in his four seasons.
Once McCullough graduated, he still had basketball in his blood and started coaching.
“I get a special feeling when I am coaching kids and see how they improve,” McCullough said. He went on to express how coaching the kids is more than just about basketball. He teaches the kids not only skills on the court but important life skills that make coaching most fulfilling.
When asked about what the kids will experience in the two-day clinic, McCullough’s face lit up and quickly shared, “How to be a good teammate, how to be on time, and how to be committed.”
McCullough continued by explaining that during the two-day clinic, students will work on the fundamental basics like how to dribble the ball, how to be more comfortable being able to pass the ball, and how to successfully catch the ball.
Even though there were some issues being able to sign up for this clinic online, close to 25 boys and girls are participating in the clinic. McCollough plans to come back to Delta Junction annually to help foster a love for basketball and sports.
With all of the varied and challenging drills he will have the students perform, he expects that they will go home tired – but in a very good way.
McCullough lives in the Anchorage area now, but he says he does plan on trying to catch any games that Delta may play down there. He believes in making and cultivating friendships that will last for years and looks forward to seeing some of the students that he is instructing in this clinic playing in some actual games.
McCullough hopes to share his passion and love for the game with the students.