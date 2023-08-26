In July, local Civil Air Patrol cadet C/MSgt Caitlynn Schmidt attended a 10-day Medical Orientation Training School National Cadet Special Activity located at the CAP TXWG HQ in Nacogdoches, TX. She was selected to join the class of 55 cadets from a pool of over 400 candidates.
Civil Air Patrol has a large variety of specialized activities and academies in which cadets can participate, mostly during summer months. These include powered, glider and hot air balloon aircraft flight academies with logable flight instruction hours and solos. Other popular options include pararescue and survival, space operations, cyberspace, undergraduate pilot training familiarization, search and rescue school and ranger courses, engineering technologies, civil engineering, aircraft manufacturing, honor guard academy, aviation and aeronautics business academy, cadet officer school, national blue beret at Oshkosh’s EAA Airventure, civil leadership in Washington, D.C., and other leadership academies.
C/MSgt Schmidt explained, “Attending MOTS was a great experience. It was the most exhausting and fun experience I’ve ever had. Everyone worked as a team. The instructors were very helpful. I learned about triage, bag mask rescue breathing, clearing secretions by suctioning, giving oxygen, how to splint, immobilize a spine, place someone on a backboard, take vital signs, joint immobilization, how to take a medical assessment and a trauma assessment, stop bleeding, and treat poisoning patients. They had many scenarios that we randomly would get called to and treat patients. We learned how to build a system with ropes for rescue, if needed, requiring learning many knots. We did patient extraction and low-angle rope rescue training.
“Each cadet was able to go up in a bucket truck, which was amazing. We had guest speakers every day. We were able to see a Houston County Air Rescue helicopter land and transport a patient. One night we were awakened by dispatch tones and rushed to a mass casualty scenario of 11 patients and spent two hours triaging, treating and transporting, including rope rescue.
“Before the NCSA, there was quite a bit of class work to complete, as well as basic life support provider certification. During the NCSA, there were four online tests, 12 hands-on practical tests, and a final exam. I’ll be able to take the National Registry of Emergency Medical Responders exam for certification.
“I made some new friends, and everyone became kind of like family. The food was great, with lots of snacks. The weather was extremely hot and humid.
“I’d recommend it to anyone who’s up to the mental and physical challenges of MOTS,” finished Schmidt.
Cadets also learned how to treat a K-9 dog and had a patient canine named Blitzkrieg on which to practice. They learned how to make Swiss seat harnesses for the rope rescue. Students were timed on their skills and had to keep working better and faster as the activity continued. They learned about the roles and responsibilities of various healthcare providers and were able to interact with them and be briefed on the education and skills required for those careers. Cadets met two of the Air Force Critical Care Air Transport Team members. They learned about “hauling,” which assisted them on the Tower.
Schmidt begins a two-year part-time college EMT program for high school juniors and seniors in August with Arkansas Tech University. Some of the training at MOTS was EMT-level, so she has a great beginning.
