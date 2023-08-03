October 3 is the date of the upcoming local election in which voters will choose Delta Junction City Council members, REAA 15 Board of Education members, and Deltana Community Corporation board members. Voters must be registered to vote by 30 days prior to the election, which is September 3 for this election. Voter registration applications are available at City Hall, DMV, or online at elections.alaska.gov.
Delta Junction City Council has two seats up for election: Seat C, which Michael Prestegard holds, and Seat F, held by Pete Hallgren. Both are three-year terms. The filing period for candidates to declare themselves for the upcoming election is August 24 to September 8.
For the school board, seats E, F, and G are up for election in 2023. Incumbents are Eric Ruse, Chris McCarrick, and Eileen Williams. Williams has not filed to run for re-election.
Both Ruse and McCarrick are running for re-election. Other candidates are Shaun Noling and Richard Mauer.
Deltana Community Corporation filing period has not yet opened, so no candidates have declared themselves. The DCC board did not answer a question about which seats are up for election in 2023.