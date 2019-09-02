Delta Junction’s local FFA chapter has been recognized as a 2 Star Chapter by the National FFA Organization.
According to FFA, the program recognizes outstanding FFA chapters from throughout the country that actively implements the mission and strategies of the organization. These chapters improve chapter operations using the National Quality FFA Chapter Standards and a Program of Activities that emphasizes growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture. Chapters are rewarded for providing educational experiences for the entire membership.
The chapter will be recognized at the FFA National Convention Oct. 30 – Nov 2 in Indianapolis.