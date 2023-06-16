Two structure fires kept firefighters busy much of the afternoon Thursday and early Friday morning.
The first fire, which was reported shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday resulted in a complete loss to the structure on Jack Warren Road. Fire officials reported that there was heavy smoke coming from the building when they arrived.
Crews entered the structure and attempted to control the fire but were unable to do so due to the amount of fire and condition of the older structure. Firefighters were forced to move away from the structure as the building support structure gave way and the building collapsed.
Firewood and other items around the structure were also damaged in the fire.
One civilian that was present prior to the arrival of firefighters was treated for minor burns at the scene.
Fire crews were on scene for about four hours assuring that the fire would not spread into wooded areas near the scene. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Seven fire trucks and approximately 18 personnel responded to the call.
Just before midnight firefighters were dispatched to the report of flames coming from the roof of a structure on Davenport Road. Upon arrival firefighters found a smoldering fire in the attic of the home that appeared to be caused by heat from the chimney running through the attic that ignited nearby material.
Fire officials report that they were on scene for approximately two hours into early Friday morning as they worked through the attic of the log home to assure that the fire would not extend any further into the structure. The home received damage to the roof and attic area. The occupants of the home were able to stay in the home following the fire.
Responders were out in full force for the late-night call with two engines and two water tenders from Rural Deltana Volunteer Fire Department, one water tender from the Delta Junction Volunteer Fire Department, one engine and a rescue truck from the Fort Greely Fire Department, and one ambulance from Delta Medical Transport. In all approximately 25 responders were at the incident.