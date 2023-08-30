Alaska State Troopers say 47-year-old John Emerick of Delta Junction was struck by a vehicle Tuesday night along the Alaska Highway and received fatal injuries in the incident.
Troopers and local emergency responders responded to the report of a deceased person in the roadway near milepost 1421 of the Alaska Highway at approximately 10:15 p.m., according to an online dispatch posted by troopers. Responders initially arriving on scene confirmed the presence of a deceased person in the roadway.
Troopers say Emerick appeared to have been struck by a vehicle that subsequently fled the scene. Following an on-scene investigation of the incident, troopers identified Emerick and notified his next of kin of the accident.
Delta Medical Transport and Rural Deltana and Fort Greely Fire Departments responded to the incident and assisted with traffic and scene control. The highway was closed for approximately five hours while troopers conducted their investigation.
The Alaska State Troopers are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or have information to call AST at 907-895-4800. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can submit tips through the AKTips smartphone app or securely online at https://dps.alaska.gov/tips. You can also text the keyword AKTips to 847411 followed by your anonymous tip.