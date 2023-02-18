James Squyres, a local resident who live outside the City of Delta Junction and who is opposed to the introduction of an organized borough in the area, spoke to the Delta Junction City Council about its membership in the Alaska Municipal League (AML). Squyres said the Fairbanks North Star Brough dropped its membership in AML because of AML’s position on some issues.
AML, in additional to providing services to its members, also lobbies for items it believes are to the benefit of local governments in Alaska.
Squyres said AML’s legislative advocacy is contrary to our way of life.
“You should familiarize yourself with their legislative advocacy, which is contrary to our way of life out here in the Unorganized Borough. They pass resolutions each year at their annual convention which was attended by members of the Delta Junction City Council. Resolution 2023-03 is very concerning.” he said.
AML Resolution 2023-03 is a resolution urging the Governor and Legislature to exercise oversight of the Local Boundary Commission, to meet the Constitutional obligation for maximum self-government.
Squyres also referenced other resolutions that he believes are opposed to our way of life in the Unorganized Boroughs. Specifically, he believes the resolution proposes that the Local Boundary Commission (LBC), which controls the formation of boroughs in Alaska, attempts to change the creation of organized boroughs by remove the local option vote that is currently required.
The most recent attempt to form an organized borough in the local area failed miserably when it was put to a vote by the people.
Council Member Pete Hallgren, former mayor and former administrator for the City of Delta Junction, responded during public comments to the statements made by Squyres concerning AML. Hallgren, after recognizing that the time was reserved for public comments, said he supported part of what Squyres said that AML sometimes pushes things that are “antithetical” to the interests of the City of Delta Junction and our area.
Hallgren said even though AML pushes things that are antithetical to the interests of the area, he does not believe the city should get out of AML. Hallgren, who was a supporter of the last attempt to form an organized borough in the area, said he believes the area has gotten along very well without an organized borough.
Saying that AML, like many large organizations, doesn’t always represent the best interest of every member, Hallgren noted some programs, like the training AML offers to new council members and administrators, has been very beneficial to the city and is a reason to stay in AML.
Hallgren also said things like the investment pool and the other services AML provides are useful to the city.
Mayor JW Musgrove added, “I could make an observation the United States is represented by a guy in the White House that claims to have gotten a majority, but nobody seems to like the guy. So, it’s just part and parcel of doing business.”