The University of Alaska Fairbanks honored the Class of 2023 during its 101st commencement ceremony on May 6 at the Carlson Center in Fairbanks. The following local students earned degrees:
Noah Barbour of Fort Greely - Associate of Science.
Ashley Clay of Delta Junction - Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering.
Benjamin Fix of Delta Junction - Bachelor of Arts, Secondary Education.
Shawn Hay of Delta Junction - Master of Security and Disaster Management.
Bill Shoemaker of Delta Junction - Certificate, Diesel/Heavy Equipment.
Rosa Sidorenko of Delta Junction - Associate of Applied Science, Dental Assistant.
Condie Tomlinson of Delta Junction - Associate of Applied Science, Process Technology; Certificate, Instrumentation Technology.