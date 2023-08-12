Delta resident Vanessa Heath has a vision of a place people in need can come and receive fresh vegetables, do a little work, and find fellowship. She also wants to aid existing agencies in town that support people with food – 5 Loaves Pantry and Caring Hearts. It’s a big dream.
Heath wants to buy land and put up a 28 x 58 steel building, which she has already purchased, and start an aquaponics system to grow vegetables year-round.
“Most of my efforts right now are getting the building up,” she explained.
The biggest roadblock she and her small board of directors have encountered is waiting on the IRS to grant their 501(c)(3) designation for her organization Gardens of Delta.
“As my luck would have it, the IRS is backed up for two months,” Heath said with an ironic laugh. “There’s not an issue with the application; they simply don’t have the manpower to process it.”
“It’s super expensive to get aquaponics started, but in the long run it’s very sustainable. Once you get it going, you don’t have a lot of operational costs,” she explained.
Her plan is this: buy some land in town that is easy to reach for people who’d be receiving the free food, put up the steel building, and install the aquaponics system. Those are the big steps; there are dozens of smaller steps to make those big ones happen.
“This is so very at the beginning,” she admitted. “I just know that I want to do it and that I need to get a structure going.”
Heath recently put a post on Facebook introducing her idea and quickly received offers of assistance with tasks from bookkeeping to marketing. The one thing she hasn’t received yet is funding.
“There are many federal grants available that could fund the project, but it depends on getting 501(c)(3) designation letter,” she noted.
In the meantime, she has her eye on a house and lot in town that could become the headquarters for Gardens of Delta – that is, if she can put together funding to purchase it.
“I have grant applications all filled out waiting for the 501(c)(3) letter,” she said. “I need to get the property locked down and get the pad poured for the steel building.”
Aware that summer is winding down, and with it the window for any construction work, Heath is hoping to find someone who’s willing to back her project financially.
“I need help from people before I get grants. The building season is so short, we need to get started,” Heath said.
She’s received an estimate for groundwork at $13,000 and $20,000 for the concrete pad.
“I’m not trying to get free stuff,” she asserted. “If people would do the work and let me pay them when the grant comes in, that would be awesome.”
Heath’s big idea was born after she and her two children went on a mission trip to Dayton, Ohio. There they learned that the Dayton area is considered a food desert. Food deserts are geographic areas where residents have few to no convenient options for securing affordable and healthy foods — especially fresh fruits and vegetables.
“If Dayton’s a food desert,” she laughed, “Delta’s on another planet!”
While in Dayton, the group worked on a community garden. The garden did not have any fences, and the teens in the mission group asked why. The man tending the garden explained that the whole garden is for the community. He told the teens, if there’s someone out there cutting broccoli, he’d probably go to help him fill up a bag because he needs it. That’s the heart of it for Heath – helping those in need access quality foods.
“That’s really what started the ball rolling for the aquaponics – the concept of a community garden,” she said.
Because the growing season here is so short, Heath hit on aquaponics as a solution.
All sorts of vegetables can be grown in an aquaponic system: all the lettuces, tomatoes, corn.
“I don’t know anything you can’t grow,” Heath said.
Looking into the future, Heath sees opportunities to give back to the community in many ways: education, selling food, and giving food. She hopes Gardens of Delta can eventually host the homeschool and public school classes and even offer scholarships to high school graduates.
But first, they need to get started with the physical building. Anyone interested in helping with that should email Heath at gardensofdelta@gmail.com.