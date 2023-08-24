Seeking more information about the recent sales tax comments made by City of Delta Junction Mayor JW Musgrove at the recent council meeting, the Delta Wind submitted two records requests for clarification of the comments.
The mayor provided an email sent to the city attorney asking about the ability of the city to impose a fuel tax and the short attorney response.
In a phone interview with Musgrove, the mayor clarified that the topic had surfaced through rumors heard around town about the city instituting a fuel tax in advance of the most recent council meeting.
Musgrove said that the city normally would not speak to the city attorney regarding a rumor, but because it dealt with a possible effort to help fund the issue of continuing the ambulance service in the Delta Junction area, he felt it was necessary.
When Musgrove was asked if the city is interested in pursuing a fuel tax, he mentioned that during the council meeting a city council member loudly voiced his disapproval of the idea, and no other council members offered any approval of the idea.
Musgrove did offer that the city is planning on sending out a request for proposals for the ambulance service in the next week or so.