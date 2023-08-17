At the regular Delta Junction City Council meeting on Tuesday, Mayor JW Musgrove commented that there has been some talk around the community about imposing a fuel sales tax as a possible way to help fund emergency medical service in Delta Junction.
The mayor went on to explain that the Alaska Statutes Title 29 allows second-class cities to impose taxes with the support of the residents of the city. Delta Junction is classified as a second-class city.
Musgrove clarified that only retail sales could be taxed by the city, and that the taxing authority would be limited to those fuel distributors located within the city limits of Delta Junction.
“As far as I know, the city, the city administration is not trying to pass a fuel sales tax,” stated Musgrove. He further clarified that this idea has been “going around” in some of the city emails.
The mayor conceded that he has not yet inquired as to the amount of fuel that is dispensed within the city, nor does he know how high the tax would have to be to fund emergency services.
The mayor said that he is going to leave the collection of data about this issue up to the people who are supporting this plan.
Council Member Pete Hallgren voiced his disapproval of the idea.
“If people are interested in a sales tax on fuel, of which I am not at all interested in, does the city even have the authority to enact one that goes outside the city limits?” questioned Hallgren.
Musgrove once again commented that the city does have rights to institute extraterritorial jurisdiction by ordinance. He added, “If we tried to pass that, I don’t think that would go over pretty big.”
Musgrove praised those who are looking to do something about the current condition for continuing EMS service to the Delta Junction community.
City Administrator Ken Greenleaf suggested to the council that the time has come to generate and distribute a request for proposal for EMS services.
The original plan to seek the service from another yet-to-be-formed entity has not progressed to a point of viability, and the time has come to broaden the search.