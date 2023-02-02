In 2014, Interior Alaska Medical Clinic opened its doors and served 1,500 patients. By the end of 2022, the number served had soared to just under 5,000. A partnership between Cross Road Health Ministries and Interior Alaska Hospital Foundation, the clinic is ready to expand its operation, and plans to do so are in the works.
“We are moving forward right now and leasing the upstairs,” said Cross Road Health Ministries CEO Steve Gallagher.
Gallagher is currently in Juneau looking for a way to fund the purchase of the building the clinic occupies.
“We have the opportunity to purchase the building we lease in Delta Junction. For this to happen the closing must be completed by January 2024. The lease was written so that we could purchase at the cost to construct the 10,000 square foot building $1,337,265 in 2014. With the added costs to construct a building of this size we believe it would cost well over $4,000,000 at today’s costs. We currently lease the downstairs and have plans to remodel the upstairs,” reads a handout Gallagher took to Juneau to introduce legislators and the governor to the need.
Cross Road is seeking $1.5 million for the purchase.
The plan is to have a primary care clinic upstairs three days a week staffed by Dr. Sean Richardson and fill in the other days with specialists from Fairbanks either in person or via telehealth. The pharmacy and behavioral health would also occupy the upstairs portion of the building.
Downstairs will continue with Physician Assistants John Fraley and Verna Schad seeing patients and staffing the urgent care portion of the operation.
“This will double the size of our operation to meet the growing need for the community,” Gallagher wrote.
He pointed out that if Delta Junction were in an organized borough, there would be funding sources such as real estate taxes from the Alaska Pipeline.
Since the community lies in the Unorganized Borough, the state legislature is the area’s assembly.
That took Gallagher to Juneau in search of support for the building purchase.
He spoke with Rep. Mike Cronk, who directed Gallagher to get the project into the capitol budget process.