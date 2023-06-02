Over 150 gathered Mon-day for the local Memorial Day Ceremony at Rest Haven Cemetery in Delta Junction to remember the fallen soldiers – the soldiers who never made it home, the soldiers who gave their lives so that we may continue to live free.
The Delta Junction community has close ties with the military with Fort Greely as a neighbor. Nonetheless, the local residents that gathered were representative of the entire community – young and old, men and women, active military and former military, and those who have never been in the military.
Ultimately, those gathered were there to pay tribute to the courageous members of the military who lost their lives.
With everyone’s head bowed low, there was a reading of the veterans who were lost in the previous year by American Legion Jack Warren Post #22 Commander Julie Szidloski. After each name there was a pause and a single toll of a bell with the sound rolling across the cemetery. After the last name was read aloud, in the distance could be heard taps being played one final time for those who have fallen.