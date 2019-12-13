The Geminids meteor shower will appear and tomorrow and is expected to be visible throughout Alaska if weather conditions permit. Even with an almost full moon, the meteor shower is expected to be visible beginning at 10 p.m. and peaking at about 2 a.m.
According to the website amsmetors.org, “This is the one major shower that provides good activity prior to midnight as the constellation of Gemini is well placed from 22:00 (10 p.m.) onward. The Geminids are often bright and intensely colored. Due to their medium-slow velocity, persistent trains are not usually seen. These meteors are also seen in the southern hemisphere, but only during the middle of the night and at a reduced rate.”
Space.com says, “The Geminids are considered one of the best meteor showers every year because the individual meteors are bright, and they come fast and furious. This year, because of the moonlight, around 20-30 may be visible per hour.”
The shower is seen in the southwestern sky near Gemini and the constellation Orion which is seen in the hunter’s belt. Gemini should be up and to the left of Orion.
For more help in locating the constellation, apps like Redshift can be useful.