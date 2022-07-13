Missile in Silo at Fort Greely

In this file photo a missile sits in a silo at Fort Greely ready for launch in the event of an incoming ICBM. 

 Michael Paschall

The Missile Defense Agency will be conducting quarterly testing of the Missile Defense Complex Warning/Launch notification system Wednesday, July 13 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. During this time, you may hear "Missile Field RED, Evacuate Immediately". Unless you hear a follow up message by the PA/Giant Voice with instructions, there is no need to evacuate or shelter in place. This is purely a quarterly systems reliability check. If you have any questions, please call AOSC at 907-873-3343.