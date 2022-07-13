The Missile Defense Agency will be conducting quarterly testing of the Missile Defense Complex Warning/Launch notification system Wednesday, July 13 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. During this time, you may hear "Missile Field RED, Evacuate Immediately". Unless you hear a follow up message by the PA/Giant Voice with instructions, there is no need to evacuate or shelter in place. This is purely a quarterly systems reliability check. If you have any questions, please call AOSC at 907-873-3343.
top story
Missile Defense Complex notification system tests today
Upcoming Events
-
Jul 16
-
Jul 18
-
Jul 18
-
Jul 19
-
Jul 19
-
Jul 19
-
Jul 19
-
Jul 19
-
Jul 19
-
Jul 20
Community Calendar
This week's e-Edition
- See the full print edition online every Thursday. Click the image on the left to see this week's e-edtion. Watch for e-edition subscription information soon.
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- State Veterinarian investigating dog illnesses and deaths
- Multiple fires north of Delta Junction result in creation of fire “complex”
- Richardson Highway remains closed
- Josie and Millie Robinson
- Missile Defense Complex notification system tests today
- Rain dampens area fires
- Fort Greely welcomes new garrison command sergeant major
- Celebration of Life for Paul Meyers – Saturday, July 23
- Alaska State Troopers launch online reporting statewide
- Voter registration deadline July 17
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.