A motorcycle rider was injured Sunday evening when he left Souhrada Road and was thrown from his bike.
Troopers say they were dispatched at approximately 8 p.m. for a single vehicle motorcycle accident on Jack Warren Road. Walter Holbrook, age 57, of Anchorage, appeared to be traveling north on Souhrada Road when he left the roadway on his motorcycle. Based upon the appearance of the scene, Holbrook left the roadway and continued to travel north where he reached the cut off to Jack Warren Road just before the curve that transitions Souhrada Road to Jack Warren Road. Holbrook then crossed over the cutoff, entered the tree line breaking several trees, and landed about 40 feet into the woods.
Holbrook was thrown from his motorcycle and received what troopers report as nonlife threating injuries. He was transported to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.
The investigation into the incident is continuing. Troopers do not believe alcohol was a factor.