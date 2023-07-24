At least five new fires have started in the area this afternoon, fire officials say, due to the hot, dry weather. Smoke from those fires is adding to the haze drifting into our area from Canadian fires.
There is a lot of smoke visible from the Shaw Creek area from a fire off Pogo Mine Road that is about 150 acres in size and moving south. That blaze is not expected to reach the highway tonight. It’s being pushed by a building thunderstorm. Officials are uncertain how that building storm will affect the fire.
Alaska Division of Forestry resources are working the fires currently, deciding where to allocate resources. A number of new starts have happened throughout the Interior this afternoon, and little information is currently available.
This article will be updated.