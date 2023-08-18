Scouting has held a long and rich history in the Delta/Greely area, with troops offering Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts, and Girl Scouts activities for our young people for many decades. This year, a new group has formed its charter; a local troop within Boy Scouts of America specifically for girls ages 10-18. Across the nation, girls in this BSA program participate in scouting events, earn ranks and merit badges (including the prestigious Eagle Scout rank), all while maintaining their separate identity as girls becoming strong and capable young women. As of February 2023, this valuable opportunity is now available in Delta as well. In recognition of our long-standing local Boy Scouts Troop 56, this new group for girls chose the name Troop 65.
The year opened with Troops 56 and 65 competing in the Midnight Sun Council’s spring Klondike Derby, demonstrating survival skills such as building shelters, campfire cooking, and building fires without matches. Unexpectedly, the newly-formed girls Troop 65 took 2nd place at this regional event!
The boys of Troop 56 took the lead at this year’s VFW Memorial Day ceremony, bearing the flags for the service while the girls troop helped with setup and support. Together, the troops volunteered at the Delta Community Library’s block party, set out luminaries for the Walk of Lights, assisted the Lion’s Club with community cleanup, helped an elderly lady move, and supported the Deltana Fair with flag-raising and collecting garbage, working hard throughout the year to make a difference in our town.
A big highlight this summer was the week-long summer Scout Camp at Lost Lake Campground near Birch Lake. The scouts participated in multiple activities such as aquatics, archery, shotgun shooting, wilderness survival, climbing, and rappelling, while honing their camping and outdoor skills. The troops also worked hard to repair a broken fence and sign at the shooting range as a service project, and helped out at camp with flags and kitchen cleanup. By the end of the week, the scouts had completed multiple merit badges and made many new friends. Five of the 10 scouts also earned individual camper awards, and both Troop 56 and Troop 65 brought home Honor Troop ribbons for their hard work and dedication at camp.
Next on the horizon for the small but mighty team is hosting the Midnight Sun Council BSA Fall Camporee for all troops in the Interior Alaska region. The scouts have chosen an engineering and rocketry theme, and have tailored the August 25-27 weekend to complete the requirements of the BSA Engineering Merit Badge, all while enjoying the beautiful scenery at the base of the Granite Mountains. The camporee will include a presentation from our local rocket scientists at GMD and games and challenges led by local engineers and volunteers including RDVFD and BOSS. The weekend will culminate with scout troops testing their own engineering skills in a two-liter bottle rocket competition on Saturday evening.
As always, the Delta/Greely community has responded generously to support the event, but anyone else interested in volunteering or donating toward expenses can send a note to Scoutmaster Andrea McCarrick at troop65ak@gmail.com.
For local youth ages 5-18 years interested in joining Scouts, please reach out to troop65ak@gmail.com for meeting times and Scoutmaster contact information.