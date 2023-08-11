When Patti Carson began researching what problems Delta residents were having that perhaps a new business could address, a reliable FedEx pickup location seemed to be at the top of the list.
“We’ve been thinking of this for about a year now,” Carson explained of her business idea, and after that research, Delta Country Store was born. Carson’s adult children Josh and America will help her run the store.
As of August 1, she owns the FedEx delivery contract and is committed to making it easy to pick up FedEx packages.
Under the new contract, FedEx has to bring packages to Delta daily Monday-Saturday, she said.
“There’s no more waiting, which we thought was a great positive,” Carson said. “We still have to wait for it to leave Anchorage, but we no longer have to wait for it to leave Fairbanks.”
People who are expecting FedEx packages can contact the store via Facebook Messenger until they get a phone number.
“We’re still waiting for our phone for the store,” she explained.
As soon as they get the number, it will be posted on Delta Country Store’s Facebook page. When they get the phone sorted out, people can call or text that number to check on FedEx packages.
On Friday, Carson was elated to get the store’s sign posted over the door at their location in the old Alaskan Steakhouse banquet room on the Richardson Highway. Though the location is still in the process of being remodeled, they are able to offer pickup for packages there.
The remodeling work is nearly complete, Carson said, and as soon as that is done, they will be able to set up the interior of the store, move in, and officially open for business.
“We’re only planning to be at this location for two years,” she explained. The long term goal is to have a community kitchen in their store – a DEC-approved kitchen for the community to use.
“Two years is not that far away,” Carson noted. “We’re already looking. We don’t know if we want to just buy land and start building. We just haven’t found it yet.”
Delta Country Store will offer more than just a convenient place to pick up FedEx packages. It will serve as a drop-off point for dry cleaning that will be taken weekly to Fairbanks. Carson also has secured a contract with U-Haul, and trucks and trailers will soon be available for local or one-way rental.
The store will offer grab-and-go cakes that Carson described as just a basic birthday cake, which she will bake. They will have list of locals who make cakes if someone wants a more extravagant or personalized cake.
Carson said they will offer sandwiches, salads, and soups every day. There will be hot and cold offerings, but nothing will be made to order. They will use local produce whenever possible and allow that to dictate what is offered. They will share recipes also to help people know how they can use local produce.
“We’re wanting to put more money in the people of Delta’s pockets,” Carson explained. “We want to be as much Alaska grown as possible. Delta will be our hub. Our dream for the future is to have stuff from around the state.”
“Anything that the community tells us that they want and need is what we are hoping to bring in the store,” she concluded. ““We just want to make things easier – that’s the whole purpose of this store”