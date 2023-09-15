The National Weather Service in Fairbanks is revamping its weather forecast zone boundaries in order to improve the accuracy of warnings and advisories regarding weather events.
Ryan Metzger is the warning coordination meteorologist with NWS, and he explained that forecast zones are much smaller than they were in the past. The new zones will become effective on September 19.
“The current zone that Delta’s in also includes Salcha. That’s no longer the case,” Metzger explained.
Delta’s new forecast zone ends at the borough boundary now.
The change is to help eliminate over-alerting and fine tune what alerts are issued. For example, Metzger said that when wind advisories were issued for the Delta area, those advisories also covered the Salcha and Fairbanks areas, which don’t always get as windy as Delta.
South of Delta was split into two separate zones heading down the Richardson Highway toward Glennallen. One zone starts just south of Delta and goes to Trims Camp. The other starts at Trims Camp and goes to the Alaska Range, where the Anchorage forecast office boundary is located.
Having only one large zone south of Delta really caused issues knowing what kind of warnings to issue, Metzger explained. For example, in the part of the old zone closer to Delta, it was typically much windier, while the more southern part of the old zone tended to receive heavier snowfall.
“This helps us better divide that out and put out more targeted warnings,” he said.
“Toward Tok, the boundary changed also,” he explained. “The old zone was very large originally and stretched all the way up to Eagle. We split that zone up. Upper Tanana Valley along the highway is one zone, and the area up toward Chicken and Eagle is another zone now.”
“We’re able to take advantage of technology with our processes to put out a good forecast that’s more locally targeted,” Metzger added.
To receive weather warnings, visit weather.gov and click on the forecast.