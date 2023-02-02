Rural Alaska Emergency Services, Inc. was incorporated on January 18 as a non-profit organization with the sole purpose of finding sustainable funding for emergency medical services in the greater Glennallen and Delta Junction areas.
Steve Gallagher, Lindsay Pinkelman, Vadim Sinenko, Dale Varra, and Mark Zastavskiy are listed as incorporators and directors of the organization.
Gallagher is also CEO of Cross Road Health Ministries, which operates clinics in Glennallen, Delta Junction, and Grizzly Lake. Those three locations serve a vast portion Eastern Interior Alaska.
In Glennallen, Cross Road pays for EMS services that are provided by Delta Medical Transport.
“It is not sustainable for us to continue doing that,” Gallagher said, noting that lack of funding caused the clinic in Glennallen to stop after-hours care.
In Delta Junction, EMS service is also contracted to Delta Medical Transport, but the organization’s ability to continue operating is in jeopardy due to funding shortfalls. The City of Delta Junction pays $138,000 quarterly in advance for DMT’s services.
“On July 1, Cross Road is out of contract with DMT, and so is the City of Delta,” Gallagher explained. He traveled to Juneau to talk to legislators and the governor in hopes that the state will fund the ambulance service.
“People would like to get it funded,” Gallagher said. “It’s just a matter of how can we?”
Rep. Mike Cronk said he spoke with Gallagher, and the next step is taking the request to the governor’s office.
“We’re going to have a conversation with the governor,” Rep. Cronk said.
He noted that EMS services are part of public safety, and he sees public safety as a function of the state.
Delta Junction City Administrator Ken Greenleaf said, “There’s a significant amount of support in Juneau, as I understand.”
Greenleaf is in support of Cross Road’s attempt to gain state funding for local EMS services.
“It gets the city out of the ambulance business,” he said.
Rural Alaska Emergency Services has issued a Request for Proposals for EMS services based in Glennallen and Delta Junction. So far, four organizations have indicated they are considering responding: Delta Medical Transport, Guardian Flight, Alaska Medical Transport, and LifeMed. When those proposals come in, Rural Alaska Emergency Services will have some concrete numbers to work with.
“In 2018 over 49,000 people crossed the (Canadian) border, and they either went through Glennallen or through Delta. We have small populations, but we’re serving large amounts of people,” Gallagher said.