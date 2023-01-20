A North Pole man is in custody after Alaska State Troopers confirmed a double homicide in Delta Junction at the New Hope community on Tanana Loop Extension.
At 12:45 p.m. today, Alaska State Troopers were notified of the matter.
Troopers from Delta Junction and the Alaska Bureau of Investigation responded to the location on Tanana Loop Extension and discovered a deceased dog outside and two deceased males inside with multiple gunshot wounds.
Just over 15 minutes later, Fairbanks Police Department reported that Daniel Serkov, age 33 of North Pole, came to FPD and stated he had shot a dog in Delta Junction. Serkov was transported to AST for further questioning, and it was ultimately determined that he was involved with the murder of the two men.
Serkov was remanded to Fairbanks Correctional Center on two counts of Murder 1 and Tampering with Evidence.
The victims have not been identified pending notification of next of kin. The investigation is ongoing.