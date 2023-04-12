Northern Star (Pogo) L.L.C., the operator of the Pogo mine, has been fined $600,000 by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for violating U.S. code regarding the storage of hazardous materials. The consent agreement was reached last fall and announced by the EPA on April 11.
According to release, during a 2019 inspection, the EPA alleges Pogo had 81 violations of the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act including:
- Failure to determine if waste from laboratory testing was hazardous waste.
- Treatment, storage, and disposal of hazardous waste without a permit.
- Storage in two unlabeled 762-gallon belowground tanks, which accumulated hazardous wastes from laboratory tests. The tanks did not meet design and installation requirements, and lacked both secondary containment and a leak detection system.
- Disposal of about 364,450 tons of waste in the gold mine without proper treatment.
The consent agreement alleges that Pogo conducted operations utilizing cyanide and then improperly mixed and stored the resulting waste, which constituted a reactive hazardous waste that required subsequent treatment and storage steps. The material was then used as a backfill paste in the mine. Approximately 197 batches of the paste, each approximately 1,850 tons in mass, were backfilled into the mine. Pogo has used old mine shafts to dispose of tailings in a paste form since the mine began operation.
The 81 violations were summarized as 80 incidents of failing to determine at the point of generation the presence of hazardous waste, and one violation of failing to use proper tanks for storage of the material and not properly marking the tanks and associated pipe work.
Pogo admitted no wrongdoing in agreeing to the consent agreement. In addition to the fine, Pogo is required to resolve the issues with the improper storage of the hazardous materials.
The EPA could have assessed a civil penalty of up to $109,024 per day of noncompliance for each violation.
Stacy Murphy, acting director of the EPA Region 10 Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance, stated that “strict accountability for hazardous waste is vital to protecting people and the environment at every step of the way.”
Attempts to reach Northern Star Pogo for comments on the action were unsuccessful.