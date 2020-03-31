Monday night several people mentioned the number of troopers going through town. The Fairbanks Northern Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) was activated to respond to a situation in Northway. At about 4:30 yesterday, troopers attempted to contact 37-year-old Timothy Thomas of Northway who was a suspect in a felony domestic violence case.
Thomas had agreed to meet with troopers, but when confronted by troopers he refused to come out of his house and talk. Troopers attempted to enter the residence and Thomas brandished a rifle and pointed it at troopers. Troopers retreated to a safe location and requested backup.
The Fairbanks Northern Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) was activated. SERT arrived on scene around 9 p.m. and set a perimeter. While SERT was on scene a single shot was heard from inside the residence. Thomas was later found deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
No law enforcement personal were injured during this incident. The incident is still under investigation.