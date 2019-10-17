FMWR and Armed Forces Entertainment titillated the curiosity of a packed house at the Aurora Community Activity Center on Fort Greely Wednesday evening as they presented world famous illusionist Rob Lake for an up-front and personal encounter. Lake is known to many as a participant on the widely popular reality show “America’s Got Talent” who advanced to the quarterfinals in 2018.
Lake spends 75 percent of the year on the road entertaining, not only in the U.S. but also worldwide. Even with this intense schedule, he performs his “Operation Magic” show entertaining the US military, bringing his magical expertise to troops and their families around the world.
Well over 100 attended the show on Wednesday evening. This is Lake’s first visit to Alaska and Fort Greely was his first stop. He also has shows scheduled at Eielson Air Force Base and Fort Wainwright.
From the moment Lake kicked off the show, he had a constant interaction with the audience by either bringing people up on stage to join him or having people stand to take part in his illusions. At the conclusion of each portion of his show the audience gasped, laughed and applauded loudly. The most commonly heard phrase throughout the night was, “How’d he do that?”
At the conclusion of the show, Lt. Col. Joel Johnson, garrison commander, presented Lake with a Certificate of Appreciation for bringing the show to Fort Greely and providing such a high level of entertainment for the men, women and families of Fort Greely and the Delta community.
After the show, Lake was available for photos, to chat with the audience and give autographs.
The next Fort Greely entertainment event is scheduled for Thursday November 7 when Dueling Pianos will provide an entertaining musical experience beginning at 6 p.m.