A large crowd came together last Thursday evening at Delta’s Community Center to learn more about the Kinross industrial ore haul project that will impact the Alaska Highway, Richardson Highway, and Steese Highway. Representatives from Advocates for Safe Alaska Highways as well as local speakers had much information to share about the project.
Local Mary Leith opened the meeting, saying the purpose was to help explain what is going on and give people an opportunity to sign the petition against the ore hauling on public highways. She quickly turned the microphone over to Barb Schuhmann of Advocates for Safe Alaska Highways.
Schuhmann described the organization as a group of longtime Alaskans from Dot Lake, Delta, and Fairbanks who oppose the plan to haul ore from Tetlin to the Fort Knox gold mine north of Fairbanks.
“We are not anti-mine,” she clarified. “We favor processing the ore near Tetlin, a railroad, or construction of a haul road.”
The group has four main concerns, Shuhmann said: safety, infrastructure, liability, and the environment.
Safety concerns range from the size and number of trucks and school bus stops along the route, of which there are 280.
“The state could, but it is not limiting the number of trucks,” Schuhmann asserted. “There will be no way to avoid these trucks.”
The trucks are described as weighing 80 tons loaded, 95-foot-long combination doubles with fabric covers on the cargo. The trucks will have 16 axles and 52 tires. There will be 2.5 deliveries going north to Fort Knox every hour, and the same number of trucks will be headed south back to Tetlin.
She pointed out that 64 times a day, a Delta bus will be stopped on the Richardson Highway either dropping off or picking up children.
“It’s the one and the only road that ties Delta to other communities,” Schuhmann said.
The group’s concern with infrastructure is that the road and bridges are simply not built to handle 80-ton trucks. Industrial ore hauling requires thicker pavement, so there will be more maintenance and repairs required. Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities has not revealed how much the improvements and maintenance will cost, Schuhmann noted.
Liability is a big concern – who will take responsibility when the inevitable crashes happen? Schuhmann alleged that Kinross will deny liability.
Impacts on the environment will come in the form of air quality, spills of ore, and dust from ore which the fabric covers on the trucks will not stop.
Jenny Campbell of Advocates for Safe Alaska Highways was the next to speak. She is an engineer who is also part of the Transportation Advisory Committee, a group of about 20 people representing communities along the route and other groups. The committee studies impacts the ore hauling operation.
The committee has a website with a great deal of information at https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/98f64a497c834ae18955d5d6b5994ff4.
“There is discontinuity between what the roads are going to see and what they are going to be able to handle,” Campbell explained, citing the need for improvements and increased maintenance.
She said the cost for the passing lanes between the mine at Tetlin and North Pole is approximately $40 million. The tab for increased summer and winter road maintenance will be around $10 million per year for the five years the project is expected to last. Additionally, $12 million in repaving is needed between Delta Junction and Salcha, she said.
There are models to predict the number of additional crashes per year, Campbell explained, and those models say to expect 10 more crashes a year on the roadways being used by the ore haulers. The catch, she explained, is that those models use normal semi-trucks, not the heavier, larger trucks that will be used to haul the ore.
Campbell noted that half of the school bus stops between Delta and North Pole cannot be seen in adequate stopping distance for the big trucks – “And that’s summer conditions,” she said grimly.
Bill Ward, a 52-year Alaska resident and 54-year trucker, had opinions on the trucking aspect of the project plus information about the bridges that the trucks will cross in their twice-daily trek from Tetlin to Fort Knox and back again.
Ward’s biggest concern was that no one knows what these trucks are actually going to look like. There are no pictures of the truck.
“I don’t have a clue what the truck’s going to look like. I don’t think anyone does,” he said.
Bridges are the only limitation for these trucks, Ward explained. The bridges are a World War II vintage that were built in a hurry with 1940s technology. They were designed and built for a 70,000-pound truck. The ore trucks are predicted to weigh 80 tons loaded (160,000 pounds) and 30 tons unloaded (60,000 pounds).
“I know these things will not work in the winter,” Ward asserted.
Drivers will have to be hired from outside Alaska, and that deeply concerns him.
“I’m more scared of the drivers than I am of the trucks,” he said.
After the speakers were finished, they went to one of three tables set up so that the public could talk individually and gather more information. Handouts were available and informational placards were placed on easels throughout the room.
Though some people left the meeting as soon as the speakers had finished, many stayed to talk among themselves or with the speakers.
What can people do to combat this plan? Schuhmann offered several options: sign the petition against the ore hauling plan, sing up for the group’s newsletter, talk to elected representatives, use personal cell phones to document any issues.
Contact Advocates for Safe Alaska Highways at www.safealaskahighways.org or find them on Facebook by searching “every5miles.” Email info@safealaskahighways.org to sign up for the newsletter.