According to Alaska State Troopers, shortly after midnight Monday night a pedestrian was reported to have been injured in a single vehicle accident on Clearwater Road near Nistler Road. The pedestrian, a 16-year-old girl was reported to have been standing near the roadway when a car driven by Phillip Dove, 32, of Delta Junction struck the girl. The girl was transported to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital with what were believed to be nonlife threatening injuries.
Troopers are continuing their investigation.