Northern Star Pogo has submitted an application to the Army Corps of Engineers to expand operation of the Pogo gold mine along the Goodpaster River. The application is to fill an additional 4.9 acres of wetlands.
The project consists of two wetland areas adjacent to the existing site. The dry stack tailings facility would be expanded by 2.6 acres by placing 5,000 cubic yards of fill material and a second 5,000 cubic yards of fill over 2.3 acres for expansion of the Road 8 and Ruen laydown area.
Non-mineralized rock from the property would be used as the fill material.
At the tailings facility a diversion ditch construction and service road require material to be removed from the slope above the ditch to build a stable base for the diversion ditch and road in areas of unstable slide rock. Geotechnical engineering has identified unstable slide rock that must be removed for construction. The diversion ditches would convert approximately 100 linear feet of upper valley stream to a diversion ditch. The surface water from the stream would be rerouted to avoid entering the tailings facility and contacting mineralized rock. Water would continue to flow downgradient through the property.
In addition, for safe surface truck operation Road 8 and the Ruen Laydown Area require widening and expansion for safe operation of the larger surface fleet and for equipment storage. The mine would continue to operate using the already permitted and constructed facilities in Liese Creek Valley.
At the end of mining activities, the area will be reclaimed and closed according to Pogo’s reclamation and closure plan.
Additional areas outside of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Corps) geographic jurisdiction would be impacted by the proposed project in association with the proposed work.
No cultural recourses or endangered species are expected to be impacted by the work.
Although the Goodpaster River is an anadromous river according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, no impacted on salmon areas or the river is expected.
Comments regarding the public notice should be sent to Fairbanks Field Office, Regulatory Division (1145), CEPOA-RD, P.O. Box 35066, Fort Wainwright, Alaska 99703. Email comments can be sent to regpagemaster@usace.army.mil. All comments should include the public notice reference number POA-1996-00211.
Pogo says the application will support an additional ten years of operation of the mine.