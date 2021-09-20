The Delta Junction Post Office received a facelift recently after Postmaster Susan Winchel pointed out to Post Office officials that it has been many years since the building had been painted and the flagpole was recently damaged. Winchel said that staff came down and reviewed the outside of the building and came up with a plan to make repairs.
Winchel also has requested repairs to the parking lot, but those have not been made. The major pothole in the lot has been filled, but Winchel said that was not done by the Postal Service.