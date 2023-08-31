With winds gusting up to 79 miles per hour, Saturday’s storm knocked out power to approximately 2,400 local residents for up to 10 hours, according to Meadow Bailey, Golden Valley Electric Association public information officer.
The National Weather Service said sustained winds in the Delta Junction area were in the 50-55 miles per hour range Saturday.
Downed power lines and trees on power lines sparked numerous fires in the area as well. Rural Deltana Volunteer Fire Department and Department of Forestry responded to four fires caused by downed power lines, with the City of Delta Junction Fire Department responded to one of those as well.
“We estimate 50 different incidents where trees were blown into power lines due to the strong wind on Saturday,” said GVEA’s Bailey. “We worked to respond to those through early Sunday morning, when all outages were restored.”
“In this instance, we did see a lot of damage – broken poles and broken crossarms,” Bailey said.
There were 12-15 separate outages requiring repairs to poles or major tree removal, she reported.
Bailey noted that trees that fell on power lines were all from outside the utility’s right-of-way. She asked that homeowners look at trees that could hit the power lines if they fell and have any damaged trees professionally removed.
She also cautioned that in instances when there are power lines down, people should not try to remove them on their own. Do not touch a down power line. You can not necessarily tell if it is an energized line or not – call GVEA and stay away from any downed power lines.
A tree falling on the power line caused another outage Tuesday night at 9:33 p.m. which affected 836 meters. The outage was about 45 minutes long and affected customers from the Alaska and Richardson Highway junction out along the Richardson Highway toward Shaw Creek.
Bobby Bianco, a forecaster with National Weather Service’s Fairbanks office, said more wind is coming to the area.
“We are looking at another burst of wind coming on Thursday afternoon into early Friday morning. We’re going to be seeing some rain moving in on Friday also,” he said.
The wind did more than knock out power; it also caused flare-ups in the large fires still burning in the area. The Pogo Mine Road Fire saw a slight increase in fire activity due to windy conditions over the weekend. Suppression repair is being completed as needed, and 32 personnel remain assigned to that fire.
Kale Casey, Department of Forestry and Fire Protection public information officer, praised the work firefighters have done on the large fires in the area.
This type of wind event has been a good test of the work done on the fire, Casey noted. The footprints of the Mt. Hayes Fire and Pogo Mine Road Fire have not grown much if any, he said.
“Intermittent rain helped keep the fast-moving fuels wet, and higher humidity helped keep fire behavior down,” he said.
Hose lays and structure protection remain in place on assets within the fire zone.
“All the actions we take last into the fall,” he explained. “We don’t just pull things this time of year; there’s still very high vigilance.”
There will be occasional smoke events on a warm afternoon, he said, but that is normal.
Fire weakened trees along Pogo Mine Road are being taken out. A group of professionals are cutting, moving, and skidding big trees out of there.
Work is being done on the Quartz Lake fuel break system with a hazardous fuel reduction program. But Casey pointed out that they are not looking to clear cut the fuels.
“Quartz Lake scenic value is incredibly important to everybody,” Casey emphasized. “We’re going with a light touch on the land. The goal is to keep Quartz Lake as beautiful as possible.”
The two fires across the Delta River kicked up large smoke plumes due to increased fire activity. Those fires are being managed by Bureau of Land Management’s Alaska Fire Service.