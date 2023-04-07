AST assists Adult Probation with arrests
On March 21, Delta Junction Alaska State Troopers (AST) assisted the Adult Probation department in making two arrests. The suspects were identified as Bryan Lint, age 37, and Audra Hamilton, age 30.
According to troopers, both individuals were required to provide a urine analysis (UA) sample as a condition of probation. Based on the results of the test, both suspects were found to have violated their probation conditions and were subsequently placed under arrest.
Both were taken to Fairbanks Correctional Center (FCC) where they were remanded.
Individual charged with driving 80 mph on Nistler Road
On March 25, Alaska State Troopers (AST) stopped a vehicle for speeding on Nistler Road. The driver was identified as Nicholas Dollar, age 28.
According to the AST report, Dollar was driving approximately 80 mph in a 50-mph zone, which prompted the officers to pull him over. Dollar was given a citation for speeding with bail for the citation set at $320. The infraction will result in six points on his license if he is convicted.
Dollar, who is under a domestic violence protective order, was later charged with violating the protective order in a separate incident by texting the petitioner in the order.
Summons and citation issued to juvenile driver
On March 26 Troopers (AST) stopped a vehicle for a moving violation on the Richardson Highway near Delta Junction. The driver was identified as a juvenile who resided in the Delta Junction area.
During the investigation, it was revealed that the driver was operating the vehicle with an instructional permit, and there was no 21-year-old present in the vehicle as required by the permit. Additionally, the vehicle's registration had expired in August 2015.
AST issued the juvenile driver a summons for driving in violation of the instruction permit and a citation for speeding and driving a vehicle with expired registration. The vehicle was towed due to the expired registration.
Unsecured passenger results in summons for revoked license
On April 3 Troopers conducted a traffic stop on a Black 2003 Ford F150 for an unsecured passenger at the intersection of Miltan Road and Nistler Road. The driver was identified as Jacob Stamm, age 44, of Delta Junction.
During the investigation, it was revealed that Stamm was operating a motor vehicle with a revoked driver's license for a DWI offense in 2015. As a result, Stamm was issued a summons for driving with a revoked license (DWLR).
The troopers released the vehicle to a licensed driver.