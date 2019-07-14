The House Finance Committee will be accepting public testimony on Monday, July 15 beginning at 2 p.m. on House Bill 2001. HB 2001 proposes the payment of a $1,600 permanent fund dividend from the Earnings Reserve Account.
Testimony can be given at the Delta Junction LIO Office located in the Columbo Building on the Richardson Highway. Stop by the LIO to sign up or call 844-586-9085 or email housefinance@akleg.gov. Testimony is scheduled to last until 7 p.m. but will end early if no one is signed up to testify.
For more information call the Delta LIO at 895-4236.