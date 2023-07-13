Members of the Forget-Me-Knot Quilters Guild have been creating works of art for 28 years. The group meets the second Saturday of every month to learn new techniques, get guidance on quilting dilemmas, share some food, and just enjoy each other’s company.
Each year, guild members work together to create a quilt to be raffled off. The raffle supports the guild’s continuing effort to make and deliver quilts to Delta area residents who have suffered a loss as a result of a house fire. When needed, we also give quilts to support any other Alaskan community plagued by fire. All proceeds from the raffle go toward fabric and supplies.
Tickets for the raffle quilt will be on sale from guild members this summer and at the Deltana Fair. The winning ticket will be drawn at the Deltana Fair on July 23.
During the Deltana Fair, the members of the Forget-Me-Knot Quilters Guild sponsor the quilt/needlework exhibit building. The schedule is noted below:
• Quilt entries will be taken in on Tuesday, July 18, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Quilt entries will be judged on Wednesday, July 19. A ribbons will be given to each winning entry.
• All quilt entries on display will be available for People’s Choice nomination. There will be a minimum of three People’s Choice prizes.
• Entries will be ready for pick up after the close of the Fair on July 23 at 4:30 p.m.
For more information about any of the guild’s activities, meetings, or the 2023 Deltana Fair quilt exhibit, you can contact Jackie Becker at the Calico Cow Fabric Shop 907-895-5210 or find the Forget-Me-Knot Quilters Guild on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ForgetMeKnotQuiltersAlaska/