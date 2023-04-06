The local Windy Junction Quilts of Valor group awarded five quilts on March 24 and 11 quilts on March 30. Quilts were awarded to: Gene Eggleston, United States Army; Michael Kingston, United States Army; Nicholas Herman, United States Army; Michael North; and Thomas VanEyck, United States Army. On March 30, quilts were awarded to: Dennis Pettitt, United States Army; Bradley Herron, United States Army; Breanna Eseroma, United States Army; Jamie Murray, United States Army; Steven Murray, United States Army; Chedric Jordan, United States Navy; Justin Shaffer, United States Army; Paul Dudgeon, United States Army; John Bruce, United States Army; Derek Mills, United States Air Force; and Shaun Noling, United States Army.
It was a privilege to award Quilts of Valor to mother and son, Jamie and Steven Murray, at the same event.
Quilts of Valor are an appreciation that unequivocally says, “Thank you for your service, sacrifice, and valor.”
The Quilts of Valor Foundation (QOVF) is made up of volunteer quilters and supporters across the country. Since 2003 there have been more than 340,000 quilts awarded, over 3,000 in Alaska and more than 100 in the Delta Junction area (including Eagle and Healy). Currently, the Windy Junction QOV Group has eight members with one from Healy and two in Eagle.
To volunteer or to request a Quilts of Valor go to www.QOVF.org.
One quilt can cost over $250 to complete. Your tax-deductible gift buys fabrics for quilt tops and backing, and pays for batting and shipping. Contributions of any amount are appreciated. Mail checks to QOVF, P.O. Box 191, Winterset, IA 50273 or donate online at QOVF.org/donate. You may designate your gift for use by a specific QOVF group (Windy Junction QOV Group #69345 in Delta Junction, Alaska).
If you have questions about Quilts of Valor or Windy Junction QOV Group you may contact Joyce Bendell, Group Leader, 907-803-3994.