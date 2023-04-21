The local Windy Junction Quilts of Valor group awarded five quilts on April 13. Quilts were awarded to: Dean Lambert, Army National Guard; Steven Prewitt, United States Marine Corps and currently the Army National Guard; Robyn O’Halloran, United States Navy; Susan Fisher, United States Air Force; and Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Brown, United States Army and currently the Commander, Cold Regions Test Center.
It was a privilege to honor and award Quilts of Valor to service members and veterans.
Quilts of Valor are an appreciation that unequivocally says, “Thank you for your service, sacrifice, and valor.”
The Quilts of Valor Foundation (QOVF) is made up of volunteer quilters and supporters across the country. Since 2003, there have been more than 340,000 quilts awarded, over 3,000 in Alaska and more than 100 in the Delta Junction area (including Eagle and Healy). Currently, the Windy Junction QOV Group has eight members, with one from Healy and two in Eagle.
To volunteer or to request a Quilt of Valor go to www.QOVF.org.
One quilt can cost over $250 to complete. Your tax-deductible gift buys fabrics for quilt tops and backing, and pays for batting and shipping. Contributions of any amount are appreciated. Mail checks to QOVF, P.O. Box 191, Winterset, IA 50273 or donate online at QOVF.org/donate. You may designate your gift for use by a specific QOVF group (Windy Junction QOV Group #69345 in Delta Junction, Alaska).
If you have questions about Quilts of Valor or Windy Junction QOV Group, you may contact Joyce Bendell, group leader, 907-803-3994.