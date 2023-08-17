Many local residents woke to light rain on Wednesday morning, which was great news for firefighters still working two major fires in the Delta Junction area, the Pogo Mine Road Fire (#191) and the Mt. Hayes Fire (#299) burning along the Gerstle River southeast of Delta Junction.
Casey Boespflug, incident commander for the fires in the area, gave an update on Tuesday evening in Delta Junction to approximately 16 people.
The Mt. Hayes Fire (#299) is at 7,085 acres with 90 personnel assigned. The fire has not grown in the past week, and it is being allowed to burn to improve wildlife habitat on the bison range. Public use cabins in the area are being protected by Sierra Hotshots. The fire is being monitored by air. Resources remain in place on the dozer line installed to prevent the fire from moving toward the Alaska Highway.
The rain showers in the past week have hit more on the Mt. Hayes Fire than Pogo Mine Road Fire, Boespflug noted.
Fire Public Information Officer Jacob Welsh said that the wetting rain has greatly modified fire behavior from single tree torching to smoldering and creeping in the duff.
The Pogo Mine Road Fire (#191) is at 48,888 acres with 106 personnel on the fire. Crews worked on a dozer line on the northwest corner of fire as terrain allowed. In the Shaw Creek area, crews are doing structure protection. Pipeline protection is ongoing. Chena Hotshots are cutting sawline and directly mopping up the fire’s edge near the pipeline and winter trail. Tongass Fire Suppression Module is mopping up areas of heat near the Alyeska Pipeline. Tanana Chiefs Conference Crew and Arroyo Grande Hotshots are in place for both structure protection and mop up.
A road group has been established to cut and remove fire-weakened trees along Pogo Mine Road to ensure continued, uninterrupted operations of the mine. Ten smokejumpers are assessing defensible space and structure protection needs for cabins along the south perimeter of the Pogo Mine Road Fire.
Weather will continue to affect the fire, Welsh said, with a period of high pressure bringing windy conditions and warm, dry air.
“Hopefully we don’t get an extended period of warm and dry,” he said.
Welsh noted that rain is again in the forecast for the weekend.