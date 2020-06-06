As part of the standard fair of doing things differently due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Raven Homeschool awarded diplomas to 17 graduates during individual ceremonies last week. The graduates are; Solomon Baldynyuk, Sergey Fendich, Maxim Gayvoronskiy, Gabriel Gomez, Ashley Heller, Elliot Johnson, Adia Keirn, Eli Nebeker, Alina Morozov, Joseph Preston, Viktor Radchyshyn, Alla Radchyshyna, Anna Shastitko, Kade Skidmore, Nicholay Torba, Micah VanderHart, Timothy Vorobyov.
Pictures of available graduates are shown.