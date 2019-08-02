This year’s final iteration of Pacific Air Forces’ premier air combat exercise, RED FLAG-Alaska, runs from Aug. 1 through Aug. 16.
RF-A 19-3 welcomes more than 100 aircraft and approximately 1,500 personnel, including aircrew, maintenance professionals and operational support personnel to include: 18th Aggressor Squadron F-16s; 14th Fighter Squadron (Misawa) F-16CMs; 67th Fighter Squadron (Kadena) F-15s; 36th Fighter Squadron (Osan) F-16s; RCAF 433 TFS (Bagotville) CF-18s; 1SOW/34SOS (Hurlburt Field) U-28; 210 RQS (JBER) HH-60s; 91st Air Refueling Squadron (MacDill); KC-135s; 909th Air Refueling Squadron (Kadena) KC-135; 168th Air Refueling Squadron (Alaska ANG) KC-135; 328th Air Refueling Squadron (Niagara Falls) KC-135; 525/90th Fighter Squadron (JBER) F-22s; 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron (Kadena) E-3; 2 Squadron (RAAF) E-7; 47 Squadron (RAF) C-130; 116 ACW (Robbins) E-8; 517 AS (JBER) C-17s; 535 AS (JBPHH) C-17; 101 Squadron (Brize Norton) KC-30; 27 SOW/16 SOS (Cannon) AC-130; 27 SOW/9 SOS (Cannon) MC-130s; Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ-138) (Naval Air Station Whidbey Island) EA-18Gs; 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron (Minot) B-52s; 305th Air Mobility Wing (McGuire) KC-10.
RF-A exercises provide U.S. and allied pilots, aircrews and operational support personnel the opportunity to train and improve their air combat skills in preparation for a myriad of worldwide contingencies.
The exercises are conducted in the JPARC, the largest training range in the U.S. at more than 65,000 square miles, with air operations flown out of Eielson AFB in Fairbanks and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska.
Interior Alaskan residents may see and hear increased military flying throughout the exercise. Although military planners make every effort to reduce the effect of increased flying activities on Alaska residents, those who feel they are being adversely affected and would like to file an official noise complaint can call (907) 377-2116 on weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or leave a message at http://www.eielson.af.mil/Contact.aspx.