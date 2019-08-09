This story has been updated to reflect additional information released by Alaska State Troopers and the name of the individual arrested in the incident.
A Report Every Dangerous Driver Immediately (REDDI) report resulted in a standoff on the Alaska Highway in Delta Junction Friday night.
According to Alaska State Troopers, the REDDI report indicated there was a possibly impaired driver that might be armed in the Delta Junction area. Troopers were told that the driver, later identified as Valeriy Ovchinnikov, age 56 of Delta Junction, was in the IGA parking lot and had made suicidal statements. When troopers arrived at the IGA, Ovchinnikov had already left the area.
A trooper located the suspect vehicle in a driveway near Milepost 1420 of the Alaska Highway shortly after 6:30 p.m., less than a mile from the Delta Junction Trooper Post. The trooper was unable to get Ovchinnikov to exit the vehicle.
Additional troopers were requested, and after multiple attempts Ovchinnikov failed to exit the vehicle as requested. Numerous requests could be heard from a loudspeaker by troopers for Ovchinnikov to show his hands and exit the vehicle.
Troopers said after the incident that there was the possibility that Ovchinnikov didn’t understand English well, and arrangements were made for someone that spoke Ukrainian to issue the orders to Ovchinnikov.
After Ovchinnikov continued to ignore requests by troopers to exit the vehicle, the Special Emergency Response Team was requested and responded to the scene to assist with removing Ovhcinnikov from the vehicle. About three hours after the incident began, Ovhcinnikov was removed from the vehicle without incident.
Ovhcinnikov was taken to the Delta Trooper post where he was charged with DUI and Misconduct Involving a Weapon. He was remanded to Fairbanks Correctional Center
Fire and EMS personnel responded to assist with traffic control along the Alaska Highway, which was closed for about three hours, and to standby if the incident required medical response.