The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has changed the federal subsistence caribou hunt for the Nelchina Herd in units 13A and 13B to a bull-only hunt for the upcoming season. According to information provided by the BLM Glennallen Field Office, the change was necessary due to conservation concerns for the herd.
The hunt is scheduled to open August 1 in units 13A and 13B. Game Management Units 13A and 13B encompass the Richardson Highway corridor south of Black Rapids to Glennallen and includes the land west of the Gakona River extending to the Sustina and Chickaloon Rivers.
Questions about the hunt should be directed to the BLM Glennallen Field Office at 907-822-3217, the Office of Subsistence Management at 907-786-3888, or the Federal Subsistence Board at 800-478-1456.
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game has reduced the harvest quote for the Macomb caribou herd under the RC835 permit. The RC835 permit area encompasses a portion of GMU 20D and 12 located south of the Tanana River between Delta Junction and Tok and extends south into the Alaska Range. The hunt area extends west to the Delta River.
The harvest quota for the registration hunt has been reduced from 60 bull caribou to 30 bull caribou. In addition, Fish and Game officials say that the hunt that is scheduled to run from August 10 to August 27 is likely to be closed early because of the reduced harvest quota.
The department says the reduction is necessary based on reduced numbers observed during aerial surveys last fall and again this spring.
“These surveys indicated that the population is on the lower end of the Intensive Management Objective for this herd, which is 600-800 animals. This is likely another residual effect of the 2021-2022 winter that covered the area in near-record snow and a two-inch layer of ice, which also had an impact on other game populations in the area,” said a statement from the department.
The hunt is likely to close before the motorized hunt opens in the Delta Controlled Use Area.
“We know many people look forward to the two days of motorized hunting in the Delta Controlled Use Area for the Macomb herd, but that’s very unlikely to happen this year,” said Area Biologist Bob Schmidt. “People come from all over the state to hunt this herd, so we want to get the word out early so that people can make alternate plans.”
The Macomb caribou herd occupies the eastern Alaska Range between the Delta River and Yerrick Creek south of the Alaska Highway. Since the early 1970s, the herd’s numbers have ranged from 350 to 1,800 animals. The Macomb herd is managed for a fall population of 600–800 with a sustainable harvest of 30–70 caribou.
Fish and Game says the cause for the changes is likely a residual event caused by the 2021-22 winter storms that created poor conditions for the herd.