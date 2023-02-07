Emergency responders with three local fire departments avoided a dangerous situation Thursday afternoon when two military vehicles slid off the road near a crash scene that responders were working. Rural Deltana and Delta Junction Volunteer Fire Departments and Fort Greely Fire Department personnel were on scene where a military tanker had rolled over off the Richardson Highway.
According to Chief Michael Paschall with the Rural Deltana Volunteer Fire Department, a call was received for a wreck involving a rolled over tanker at Mile 293 of the Richardson Highway at 1:36 p.m. on Thursday, February 2. One individual was reported to have minor injuries.
Mile 293 of the Richardson Highway is located on the north side of Tenderfoot Hill – about 28 miles north of Delta Junction – and is a common place for vehicles traveling north to go off the roadway. Paschall said he is aware of more than a half dozen such calls this winter alone.
“Fortunately, the shoulder of the road has a soft slope to the ditch in most places where there is not a guardrail, and vehicles that go off the road do it fairly gently, and when there are injuries, they are usually minor,” said Paschall.
On Thursday, the northbound military fuel tanker reported to be hauling JP8 – which is a kerosene-based fuel used in military aircraft – crossed the centerline of the road and went off the shoulder and rolled over. A Fort Greely ambulance transported the driver and passenger to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.
Nine fire department responders were on the scene of the accident Thursday, six of which were working in the area when the near miss incident occurred.
Paschall said responders were working to secure a fuel leak from the overturned vehicle when two other military vehicles went off the road in the same area.
“Firefighters were working on containing a small leak coming from one of the vehicles when the other two vehicles went off the road,” Paschall said. “Flares had been placed at the top of Tenderfoot to alert northbound traffic, and an engine was providing blocking to close the southbound lane when the two trucks heading north started sliding down the hill.
“The second and third vehicles to go off the road were traveling north, and responders had passed them on the way to the initial call. When I saw them come over the top of Tenderfoot, they looked like they were going 30-35 miles per hour. The northbound travel lane was completely open, and when the first vehicle started down the hill, the driver locked up the brakes, losing control of the vehicle as it spun around and went off the road backwards,” Paschall described.
The Fort Greely Rescue captain who was overseeing the call yelled for everyone to get away from the overturned vehicle they were working on as the oncoming truck began to slide. One firefighter ran into the woods as the others moved farther down the hill behind the fire truck.
The second vehicle traveling north – another military fuel truck – also locked up the brakes and slid off the road near the truck they had been following, Paschall said.
“Either of the two vehicles could have come across the roadway and ended up injuring or killing a responder. One responder was about 20 feet from where the vehicles went off the road just moments before they went off,” he emphasized.
Road scene safety is a big issue for responders, Paschall said.
“We close the roadway whenever possible. We know this is inconvenient to travelers, but as this incident shows, it is in the best interest of responders to protect them.”
Paschall said many area responders had just completed a roadway incident safety class on January 21 to help keep responders safe in such situations.
Paschall explained that the road was not closed because of the location far from town and the limited number of volunteer responders during a daytime call, leaving no extra responders to close the road.
“As a volunteer agency, we rely on responders being able to get off work to cover emergencies. All three of the volunteers that responded left work to do so. The other responders were from Fort Greely and provided us with mutual aid. The support we receive from Greely is invaluable,” he said.
Paschall said the road was later shut down to gain control of the situation after the two additional vehicles went off the roadway.
Once responders were able to get the fuel leak contained, the road was reopened until later in the evening when recovery of the vehicles was done. Alaska State Troopers said the road was closed in 30-minute increments to remove the vehicles and was completely reopened at 11:45 p.m.
According to the U.S. Fire Administration website, of the 96 firefighters killed in the line of duty in the U.S. in 2022, five were killed after being struck by a vehicle while operating at the scene of a motor vehicle accident, representing 19.2 percent of the total line of duty deaths.
Firefighter fatalities have been on a steady decline in the past 40 years – except for 2001 during the World Trade Center attack where 343 Fire Department of New York firefighters died. The lowest number in the past 40 years was 48 in 2019.
Chief Paschall said he has spoken with military safety representatives numerous times about the number of military vehicles in accidents on the Richardson Highway, particularly during the winter months.
“Although it may not have been a factor in this accident, they have a set of guidelines to follow, and convoys are often not following the guidelines,” he said. “They also are supposed to have a training program to make the drivers aware of proper procedures on winter roads, but that training seems to have failed.”
Based on information obtained concerning all three of these vehicles going off the road, they all apparently locked the brakes on the vehicles resulting in the driver losing control of the vehicle.
Paschall noted, “All of us who drive on these types of roads all winter know that slamming on the brakes on slick roads normally results in a loss of control of the vehicle. I didn’t see the overturned vehicle go off the road, but the second two went off after we had been on scene about 10 minutes. Even though the drivers could have safely proceeded down the hill – the lane was open, the uphill passing lane was open, and there were no vehicles coming up the hill – the drivers slammed on the brakes and lost control.”
Paschall said we have been fortunate that no one has been seriously hurt as a result of the accidents caused by the military vehicles – either soldier or civilian – locally, but the potential is there.
“We have several of these vehicles that slide across the road into the oncoming lane each winter,” Paschall said. “At some point it is likely there will be oncoming traffic that can’t avoid colliding with one of these vehicles. A passenger vehicle is not going to do well against these reinforced military trucks.”
Paschall said he would like to see the military look at how they can adjust their procedures to help eliminate the potential for a more serious accident.
“We see many more commercial tanker trucks on the road each day than we see of military tankers. Although they are occasionally involved in similar incidents, the percentage based upon the number of vehicles is much lower,” he said.
He added, “Many of these military vehicles aren’t designed to drive on these types of roads, and they are equipped with tires more suited for rough terrain. I understand that the military needs to move fuel and other supplies, but they need to use vehicles designed to travel on the public roads. I also understand the need for the military to train in conditions they might likely encounter, but at what risk?”
Paschall believes there are both long-term and short-term solutions. Fuel could potentially be moved with commercial vehicles and commercial vehicle drivers. Also, transporting military vehicles on commercial rigs could be increased.
“Long-term, the construction of a railroad could help, although we have a rail line between Anchorage/JBER and Fairbanks, we still hear about a number of wrecks along the Parks Highway involving military vehicles, so I don’t know if that is really a solution,” he said. “We move goods by truck, not rail.”
A list of wrecks involving military vehicles was not immediately available, but some recent military vehicle wrecks include a fuel tanker sliding off the Parks Highway on Nov. 11, 2022, and a wreck on the Richardson Highway on October 19, 2022, when a military truck slid off the Richardson Highway closer to Delta Junction.
In the October 19 incident, roads were extremely icy, and schools had been delayed that day because of road conditions. A spokesperson for the 11th Airborne Division said at the time a risk assessment had been conducted and it was deemed safe for military convoys to travel on the road.
The vehicle in that incident also crossed the road into the oncoming lane.
In Thursday’s incident, Paschall said he drove a fire engine to the scene, and although there was snow on the road in some areas, they did not appear to be excessively slick.
“I had no difficulty maneuvering or stopping the fire engine around the scene Thursday. It holds a similar amount of water as the fuel held in the military fuel trucks and is similar in weight and size, but it is built for on-road travel.
“I’ve been out to several incidents where walking around on the roadway without cleats was difficult, but that was not the case Thursday. I spent all of my time at that scene Thursday on the roadway in normal shoes and never once slipped,” he said. “Tenderfoot could, at times, use additional maintenance though. It’s definitely a hot area for accidents.”
Paschall said fire and EMS crews were all clear of the accident by 2:48 p.m. Troopers remained on scene to assist with traffic control.
There has been a lot of discussion lately concerning both the Richardson and Alaska Highways as the Kinross mining project ramps up for operation in 2024, which will add a significant number of trucks traveling through the area. Many in the area believe it’s a recipe for disaster on the highways.
“As a department, we are preparing for the worse case scenarios, but we don’t want to see it happen,” Chief Paschall noted.
RDVFD Chief Michael Paschall is also the publisher of the Delta Wind.