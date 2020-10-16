UPDATE: AST is asking motorists on the Richardson Highway not to pick up hitchhikers in the vicinity of mile 134-165. AST is looking for Mark Emery Heinz. Heinz should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information please call 911. The Richardson Highway is closed between miles 134-165 during this active incident.
The Richardson Highway is closed at MP 150 for police activity. Police have been dispatched to a report of what is believed to be an active shooter situation.
All schools in the Copper River School District were placed in lockdown for approximately 15 minutes until the Alaska State Troopers advised the school district that the lockdown could be lifted.
Travel in the area is not recommended at this time.
This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.