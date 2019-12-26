View on Richardson Highway

A view from inside a plow working the road closure on the Richardson Highway Dec 26, 2019. Photo courtesy Alaska Department of Transporation & Public Facilities.

The Richardson Highway is closed between mileposts 180 to 209 because of  multiple slides. Originally closed earlier today, the road was expected to be cleared by 9:30 a.m.  According to DOT, crews are not able to keep up in the blizzard conditions and the road is currently closed and travel in the area is not advised. No word on when the road will be open. 