The Richardson Highway is closed between mileposts 180 to 209 because of multiple slides. Originally closed earlier today, the road was expected to be cleared by 9:30 a.m. According to DOT, crews are not able to keep up in the blizzard conditions and the road is currently closed and travel in the area is not advised. No word on when the road will be open.
breaking
Richardson Highway Closed
Michael Paschall
