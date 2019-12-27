UPDATE:DOT was not able to get the road open Friday morning and now say it will be sometime Saturday before it is open
The Richardson Highway near Paxson is anticipated to open at 8 a.m. following a closure due to several avalanches and poor weather conditions. Alaska Department of Transporation & Public Facilities attempted to open the road Thursday following the multiple avalanches, but determined it was not safe for equipment operators to be working the roadway.
Check 511.Alaska.gov for updates.